Central office employees receive awards

Shelby County Schools Technology coordinator Lauren Woolley and Technology Program Area Specialist Tracie Davis were recently honored with technology awards.

Wooley received the Sally Moore Award, which honors one of Alabama’s early educational technology leaders.

“I was extremely honored to be selected for this award by a group of people that I have the utmost respect for,” said Woolley. “The ALET organization is filled with a group of professional and dedicated individuals whom I feel are all just as deserving. The job that I do is only possible through the continued support and inspiration from the great team and district that I have to work with. Being selected for the Sally Moore Award is certainly a reflection on them.”

Tracie Davis received the Emerging Leaders award from ALET. She was voted by peers across Alabama who recognized her as a leader in the field of educational technology.

Davis is the county’s Technology Program Area Specialist and was recognized as an up-and-coming leader whose dedication, support, and creativity have resulted in a significant impact on teaching and learning with technology.

“It is such an honor to receive the Emerging Leader award from ALET,” said Davis. “I am appreciative of our ALET organization, the leadership, and the opportunities it presents to allow me to grow and learn from others. I love the work I get to do each and every day with the teachers and students of Shelby County. It is so energizing to see the excitement in them and the impact that infused technology is making in our teaching and student learning.”

Recipients of these awards must demonstrate a long-term dedication to promoting technology in K-12 education, go above and beyond in supporting technology in their school system and exhibit extraordinary leadership qualities, including a willingness to share personal successes (and failures) with others.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks recognized two of the SCBOE board members with honors from the Alabama Association of School Boards for their levels of achievement in regard to the membership academy. Jimmy Bice received his master third year and Jane Hampton the same for her fourth year.

Brooks also congratulated Mt Laurel Elementary for being named one of only five schools in Alabama as a National Blue Ribbon School.

Deputy Superintendent Lynn Carroll discussed in her instruction report about filling the gaps of unfinished learning. She said that although national achievement scores are lower, Shelby County Schools are higher than many around the state.

“They’re not where we would like them to be, but are higher thans state averages,” Carroll said. “Teachers have different tasks ahead of them and have to fill significant gaps.”

April Brand was approved as the new Secondary School Coordinator of Instruction. She has over 25 years experience in public education and has served as principal at Helena High School for the past seven years.

“When I came to work here, it was the best professional decision I've ever made in life. The last seven years (at Helena) have been the best experience ever and I’m excited to move into this role.”

In this role, Ms. Brand will ensure that secondary schools in Shelby County provide middle and high school students with quality educational experiences and instruction.

The board approved the following actions:

The FY2022 salary schedule, which included raises across the board.

A bid for the auto tech program scrap cars at CTEC.

Personnel actions

Bus subs and aides

A bid for mechanical systems renovations for ductwork cleaning at several schools. The bid was awarded to Lakeshore Environmental Contractors for $1,491,867.24 and will address 1.2 million square feet of ductwork.

A change order for renovations and additions to CTEC for an increase of $62,990.20.

A five year capital plan

The next SCBOE meeting will be held Oct. 21 at the central office in Columbiana at 5 p.m.