Chelsea and Oak Mountain faculty members honored as teachers of the year

Leah Ingram Eagle Dr. Lewis Brooks and Bethany Ivey pose with the 2021 Shelby County Schools Teacher of the Year winners for 2021: McKayla Hester (second from left), Elizabeth Howard (middle), Vicki Jackson (second from right).

The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation presented the Teacher of the Year awards on Dec. 2. Elementary, middle and high school teachers throughout the county were selected to represent their schools and one recipient from each level was named teacher of the year.

The event was held at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center in Alabaster and featured a dinner, videos of each teacher, remarks from Superintendent Lewis Brooks along with a recognition of each teacher who was nominated.

Elementary nominees:

Calera Elementary- Dana Janney

Calera Intermediate- Adalene Symons

Chelsea Park Elementary- Ashley Grainger

Elvin Hill Elementary- Emily Vansant

Forest Oaks Elementary- Leigh Sullivan

Helena Elementary- Patrick Riley

Helena Intermediate- Melinda Parker

Inverness Elementary- Niki Burke

Montevallo Elementary- Amanda Hyslop

Mt Laurel Elementary- Holly Jones

Oak Mountain Elementary- Charlotte Smith

Oak Mountain Intermediate- Krista Bender

Shelby Elementary- Elizabeth Roberson

Vincent Elementary- McKayla Hester

Wilsonville Elementary- Kerrie Parker

Middle school nominees:

Calera Middle- Courtney Tincher

Chelsea Middle- Elizabeth Howard

Columbiana Middle- Elizabeth Birdsong

Helena Middle- Taleria Jackson

Montevallo Middle- Taleria Jackson

Oak Mountain Middle- Haley Gunnels

Vincent Middle/High- Kaylin Knox

Linda Nolen Learning Center- Kelley Deason

High school nominees:

Calera High- Jason Hamlin

Chelsea High- Serra Smith

CTEC- Blake Ray

Helena High- Melissa Copeland

Montevallo High- Susan Hancock

New Direction/Success- LaTasha Robinson Thomas

Oak Mountain High- Vicki Jackson

Shelby County High- Rebecca Hicks

Vincent Middle/High- Kaylin Knox

During his remarks, Brooks said that no one can inspire us as much as a great teacher, and they see potential in students that others can’t.

“Above all, they give us the courage to find our own way with just enough guidance to show us that what we perceive as impossible is anything but that,” Brooks said. “They care on a level matched only by a willingness to step aside and let learners struggle, fall, get back up and become who they were meant to be. Above all, they are facilitators of learning and guides in the discovery of our true potential and power.”

He said that in spite of all this, teaching can sometimes be a relatively thankless job and read a thank you letter to all the teachers.

“Thank you for trying and caring

Thank you for your selfless commitment to our children

Thank you for striving to create a bright future for all

Thank you for believing that being a better teacher means being a lifelong learner

Thank you for being a caregiver, coach, counselor and friend, a nurse, a cheerleader, an event planner, entertainer, mentor and sometimes a parent.

Thank you for being the first one to show up and the last one to leave

Thank you for fighting for the belief that there are more important things than test scores

Thank you for the gift of possibility and the realization of potential

Thank you for believing in yourselves and your learners and never giving up

Thank you for the laughter, tears and your humanity

Thank you for being you.”

Shelby County Schools Education Foundation director Bethany Ivey announced the winners for of the 2021 Shelby County Teachers of the Year: