Chelsea and Oak Mountain faculty members honored as teachers of the year

Leah Ingram Eagle
Dr. Lewis Brooks and Bethany Ivey pose with the 2021 Shelby County Schools Teacher of the Year winners for 2021: McKayla Hester (second from left), Elizabeth Howard (middle), Vicki Jackson (second from right).
The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation presented the Teacher of the Year awards on Dec. 2. Elementary, middle and high school teachers throughout the county were selected to represent their schools and one recipient from each level was named teacher of the year.
The event was held at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center in Alabaster and featured a dinner, videos of each teacher, remarks from Superintendent Lewis Brooks along with a recognition of each teacher who was nominated.
Elementary nominees:
- Calera Elementary- Dana Janney
- Calera Intermediate- Adalene Symons
- Chelsea Park Elementary- Ashley Grainger
- Elvin Hill Elementary- Emily Vansant
- Forest Oaks Elementary- Leigh Sullivan
- Helena Elementary- Patrick Riley
- Helena Intermediate- Melinda Parker
- Inverness Elementary- Niki Burke
- Montevallo Elementary- Amanda Hyslop
- Mt Laurel Elementary- Holly Jones
- Oak Mountain Elementary- Charlotte Smith
- Oak Mountain Intermediate- Krista Bender
- Shelby Elementary- Elizabeth Roberson
- Vincent Elementary- McKayla Hester
- Wilsonville Elementary- Kerrie Parker
Middle school nominees:
- Calera Middle- Courtney Tincher
- Chelsea Middle- Elizabeth Howard
- Columbiana Middle- Elizabeth Birdsong
- Helena Middle- Taleria Jackson
- Montevallo Middle- Taleria Jackson
- Oak Mountain Middle- Haley Gunnels
- Vincent Middle/High- Kaylin Knox
- Linda Nolen Learning Center- Kelley Deason
High school nominees:
- Calera High- Jason Hamlin
- Chelsea High- Serra Smith
- CTEC- Blake Ray
- Helena High- Melissa Copeland
- Montevallo High- Susan Hancock
- New Direction/Success- LaTasha Robinson Thomas
- Oak Mountain High- Vicki Jackson
- Shelby County High- Rebecca Hicks
- Vincent Middle/High- Kaylin Knox
During his remarks, Brooks said that no one can inspire us as much as a great teacher, and they see potential in students that others can’t.
“Above all, they give us the courage to find our own way with just enough guidance to show us that what we perceive as impossible is anything but that,” Brooks said. “They care on a level matched only by a willingness to step aside and let learners struggle, fall, get back up and become who they were meant to be. Above all, they are facilitators of learning and guides in the discovery of our true potential and power.”
He said that in spite of all this, teaching can sometimes be a relatively thankless job and read a thank you letter to all the teachers.
“Thank you for trying and caring
Thank you for your selfless commitment to our children
Thank you for striving to create a bright future for all
Thank you for believing that being a better teacher means being a lifelong learner
Thank you for being a caregiver, coach, counselor and friend, a nurse, a cheerleader, an event planner, entertainer, mentor and sometimes a parent.
Thank you for being the first one to show up and the last one to leave
Thank you for fighting for the belief that there are more important things than test scores
Thank you for the gift of possibility and the realization of potential
Thank you for believing in yourselves and your learners and never giving up
Thank you for the laughter, tears and your humanity
Thank you for being you.”
Shelby County Schools Education Foundation director Bethany Ivey announced the winners for of the 2021 Shelby County Teachers of the Year:
- Elementary: McKayla Hester, Vincent Elementary
- Middle: Elizabeth Howard, Chelsea Middle School
- High: Vicki Jackson, Oak Mountain High School