Chelsea assistant principal promoted to Helena Middle principal

Several administration positions were approved during the June 6 meeting of the Shelby County Board of Education

Chris Myles was named as the new Student Services Supervisor. Myles has over 14 years of experience in public education and has served as the principal at Calera High School since 2020.

McMillan said that she began her journey into teaching 20 years ago from a phone call from Brooks and recently had him offer her first job as a principal and thanked him for the opportunity.

“Thank you for two decades of support, leadership and friendship,” McMillan said. “It has been an honor to witness you model excellence, humility and integrity through your leadership. To the Shelby County Board of Education, thank you for this opportunity and for your investment in the children of Shelby County as you and Dr. Brooks lead us to empowering and inspiring our students to excellence.”

She also thanked the Chelsea administration for challenging, encouraging and embracing her for the past six years and said she is thankful to return to the Helena community where she first began her administrative career.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks shared that around 1,600 Shelby County School students are taking part in summer school, which is less than one percent of the student body.

866 students in K-5 are taking part in a literacy and math camps for nine days, 213 middle school students doing virtual courses and 454 high school students are working on credit recovery. Also, 106 students taking the dual enrollment health class from the University of Montevallo.

“Kudos to our instructional team and all the teachers and leaders who are at our various schools supporting our students this summer,” Brooks said.

Middle and high school coaches recently participated in two-day training of Capturing Kids' Hearts, which focused on building positive culture through relationships, establishing trust, creating accountability and focusing on academic performance.

Brooks said the attendees went back to their schools asking their principals if they could move forward with training at their schools.

“They all were so energetic and supportive and excited about the things that they learned,” he said.

The Alabama Association of School Resource Several was currently underway and Brooks reported that Jennifer Cofer, who serves as the Student Services Supervisor for Shelby County Schools received the TAASRO school safety partnership award and that the Calera Police Department won the TAASRO unit of the year award.

“It’s a testament to how we focus on school safety and I think that really speaks to the partnership we have in the community and with our law enforcement partners and how safety is so critical in our schools,” Brooks said.

