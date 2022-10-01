Chelsea family helping to ‘bridge’ gaps

× Expand Photo courtesy of Anna Endico. Neighborhood Bridges founder and CEO Rick Bannister and area directors for Chelsea Neighborhood Bridges chapter, Anna Endico and her husband Jerry Endico.

When Chelsea resident Anna Endico attended a meeting in November of 2021, an organization called Neighborhood Bridges was brought to her attention.

The chance to bring this community outreach organization to Chelsea was something she felt passionately about. She immediately went home and shared what she’d learned with her husband.

“I went home and told Jerry all about it and we prayed and felt led to step up and take on this opportunity,” Endico said.

Neighborhood Bridges is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that was launched in January 2017 to respond to the growing rate of poverty in suburban and rural America. Their mission is to “bridge communities with schools in providing basic needs, removing barriers, and seeking equity for students so they can engage and succeed in school and life." To date, there are 21 communities in the state of Alabama being served by Neighborhood Bridges.

Those in leadership positions in Chelsea schools were familiar with the success of Neighborhood Bridges in other local communities such as Hoover, Alabaster and Trussville. After reaching out to the organization about starting a chapter in the Chelsea community, Neighborhood Bridges launched in the spring of 2022.

The Endicos volunteer as the area directors for the Chelsea branch.

“We approve needs posted, promote through our social media channels and make sure donations are delivered back to the advocates who posted the need,” Endico said.

Community response has been overwhelmingly positive since its launch, Endico shared.

“Having launched Neighborhood Bridges Chelsea with less than one month remaining in the 2021-22 school year, we were able to quickly mobilize and get six needs filled impacting 45 students in our first 30 days.”

Not only is the community benefiting from the organization, Endico said that her family is being uplifted as well.

“It was life changing for us as well,” she said.

Needs posted on the community website are varied and are updated regularly. Typical needs posted include school supplies, snacks, clothing and monetary donations.

“We partner with local school counselors, social workers and administrators to give them the tools to post needs on behalf of their students (all without identifying who is being served) and then we engage our community via email subscription and social media to fill those needs,” Endico said.

Community needs are posted on Neighborhood Bridges social media accounts for the local groups on Facebook and Instagram and the organization also sends emails through their website when needs are posted.

For those interested in starting a Neighborhood Bridges in their community there is a three-step launch process:

► Gather a committee of eight to 10 leaders in the community for a meeting. This committee can be any combination of school leaders, chamber members, church leaders, city leaders, or other important local figures.

► Decide on a person or persons who can serve as volunteer area directors.

► Identify advocates in the community. Neighborhood Bridges will train these advocates via a Zoom session to learn how to identify and share needs in the community.

For more information about Neighborhood Bridges, visit neighborhoodbridges.org. Specific community information can be found on the website by searching the “Communities” tab.