Chelsea Healthcare students hold pinning ceremony

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cindy Warner. Health Science students with Chelsea High School Principal Brandon Turner, Shelby County BOE member Amber Polk, Superintendent Lewis Brooks, CTEC coordinator Julie Godfrey and their instructor, Andrea Maddox.

The Chelsea High School Healthcare Academy and Surgical Tech program held its inaugural “white jacket” and CPCT pinning ceremony on Jan. 24, honoring senior health science internship students who passed the National Healthcareer Association Certified Patient Care Technician exam.

At the ceremony, each student received a medical white scrub jacket, a patient care technician pin and a custom keepsake wooden coat hanger engraved with their last name and “Class of 2023” to commemorate the occasion.

During the ceremony, each intern stepped up to the podium and dedicated their pins to those they felt made an indelible impact on their success.

Following the ceremony, attendees enjoyed a reception in Chelsea High School’s surgical tech classroom and simulation lab.

Cassidy Reynolds created and student-led this special event as an annual rite of passage that future CHHS Health Science Internship students can look forward to and work toward.

"I have always wanted to start an annual tradition here at Chelsea High School, and my idea of a miniature, high school version of a medical white coat ceremony was the perfect fit for the tradition that I wanted to leave behind me, as I move into college in one more short school year," Reynolds said.

Andrea Maddox, who teaches the health science classes at Chelsea High School said the event was a fantastic day and a lot of hard work and planning went into the student-led event.

“Cassidy Reynolds cast a vision for this wonderful ceremony and she worked tirelessly to see it come together,” Maddox said. “I can't thank her enough for wanting to honor her peers in such a meaningful way and for committing so much of her time and effort into creating an event our program will be able to celebrate for years to come.”

The clinical interns achieved a 100% pass rate on the National Healthcareer Association Certified Patient Care Technician exam, earning the privilege to attend hands-on patient care clinicals and observe surgical procedures this semester at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Heart South Cardiovascular Center.

– Submitted by Andrea Maddox.