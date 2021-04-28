Chelsea High School SGA holds first CHS Hall of Fame induction

While the last year has presented its share of challenges for students, one positive that did come out of it was the Chelsea High School SGA establishing a new tradition: honoring the past.

The group established the Chelsea High School Hall of Fame to honor individuals in the Chelsea community who demonstrate excellence in learning, service, and character.

To find candidates, the students looked through old yearbooks, interviewed people on staff at the high school who have been here for a while and also went to the Chelsea Historical Society and did research.

Ryan Adams, who is in his second year as SGA faculty sponsor, said the goal of the project was to recognize the strengths in the community, and also build a foundation of excellence and tradition for the school.

“I was personally on a few of the calls [informing the recipients had been chosen] and the reaction from inductees exactly what we wanted,” Adams said. “Just hearing their voices made it all worthwhile.”

The first class was inducted on April 27 at Douglas Manor. The six recipients were:

Athletic: Ray Franklin , former student athlete and football coach

, former student athlete and football coach Fine arts: Dane Lawley , former band director

, former band director Academic: Aaron Davis Fabion , former student

, former student Community: Casey Morris , former student

, former student Faculty member: Janeice Calhoun , former teacher

, former teacher Heritage category: Turhan Moore, Chelsea resident and supporter of Chelsea schools

Chelsea High School principal Brandon Turner said that with this program, they are able to recognize figures from the past that have been a part of CHS and this is a bridge from the past to the extremely bright future

Members of the Chelsea High School SGA are:

President: Jamian Gandy

Vice President: Tanner Marlow

Secretary: Kate Peterson

Treasurer: Kiersten David

Junior Class President: Will Fant

Junior Class Vice President: Sydney Bridgeman

Sophomore Class President: Will Ross

Sophomore Class Vice President: Harper Thornbrough

Freshman Class President: Madison Burton

Freshman Class Vice President: Ava Morgan

At Large Members: Nelson Serrano, Lilly Dong and Colin Rigor

“I’ve been around Chelsea for 13 years and I can't remember a student's leadership that has accomplished more than this group has,” Adams said.

Look for an extended version of this story in the June issue of 280 Living.