Alli Gooch named Chelsea HS Hall of Fame athletic inductee

× Expand Image courtesy of Chelsea High School SGA

Chelsea High School has named Alli Gooch as an athletic inductee in its Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

A 2012 graduate, Gooch was a multi-sport athlete, with soccer emerging as her primary focus. During her senior season, she led the girls soccer team to its first AHSAA state championship and was named championship MVP and offensive player of the year.

She remains ranked among the school’s top 10 in career goals, assists and single-game goals, despite playing only two seasons.

Gooch continued her career at the University of South Alabama, where she played Division I soccer on a full scholarship. She later became the first Chelsea girls soccer alum to play professionally, joining a team in Husavik, Iceland, where she scored two goals and earned league top 18 honors.

She returned to Chelsea in 2021 as junior varsity head coach before becoming varsity head coach in 2022. Since then, the program has shown improvement, including progress in area play.

Gooch will be recognized during the school’s sixth annual Hall of Fame ceremony on April 29.