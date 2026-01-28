Chelsea Healthcare Academy Class of 2026 honored at White Jacket and CPCT Pinning Ceremony

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools Prev Next

On Jan. 27, Chelsea High School’s Healthcare Academy Class of 2026 was recognized during the fourth annual White Jacket and CPCT Pinning Ceremony.

This year’s class continued the program’s strong tradition of excellence, once again earning a 100% pass rate on the Certified Patient Care Technician (CPCT) exam. These students will soon begin hands-on patient care clinicals at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Heart South Cardiovascular Group.

The ceremony celebrates a key milestone for students as they transition into real-world clinical experiences in the healthcare field. Congratulations to the entire class for their hard work and success.