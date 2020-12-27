Chelsea’s Caroline Obert honored, named principal of year finalist

× Expand Photo courtesy of CLAS Leaders. Chelsea Middle School Principal Caroline Obert recently received the District 5 Principal of the Year Award.

Chelsea Middle School Principal Caroline Obert was named District 5 principal of the year and is one of three finalists for the state principal of the year award.

District 5 is made up of Shelby, Jefferson, Walker and Tuscaloosa counties. An email is sent out to all of the principals in the district with the option to nominate a principal who has served for at least three years.

Obert is in her fourth year as principal at Chelsea Middle School. Prior to that, she spent two years as assistant principal at Oak Mountain Middle School and two years at Hueytown Middle School.

She was informed by email that she was one of 10 winners in the state of Alabama and attended a three day AAMSP Conference at Gulf State Lodge.

“I felt very humbled,” Obert said. “My colleagues in Shelby County are obviously a big part of who I am. I couldn’t do what I do without their constant support.”