CPES third grades continue tradition of spreading Christmas cheer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heather Russell Third grade students at Chelsea Park Elementary School spread Christmas cheer to families in need for the 6th year in a row. These bags are filled with gifts of toys, clothes, art supplies, diapers/wipes, shoes, dolls, coats, book, and puzzles.

For the sixth year in a row, third grade students and teachers at Chelsea Park Elementary School collected and donated Christmas items to Safe Family Services of Sylacauga.

The community based non-profit organization has been in operation for 20 years and serves families throughout the year. CPES teachers obtained wishlists of children in need and Kari Sides coordinated the Christmas adoption and shopping for this third grade tradition, now in its sixth year.

The students and teachers adopted eight families and provided Christmas items for 17 children, ranging in age from 6 months to 12 years.

Some students and teachers met at the Chelsea Walmart to shop for their families, while other parents and students chose items from the lists and sent them in to school. Items collected included toys, books, art supplies, games, clothes, shoes, coats and blankets. The teachers also shopped for their adopted children.