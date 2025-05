The Chelsea High School Class of 2025 will mark the end of their K-12 careers on Tuesday, May 20.

The senior class will walk the stage at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center starting at 2 p.m. with graduates receiving their diplomas and honors such as valedictorian being recognized.

Get to know some of the seniors from Chelsea High School and the experiences that have shaped their K-12 lives in our Class of 2025 feature here.