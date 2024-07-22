Get to know: Chelsea High band director Perry Lawley

× Expand Photos courtesy of Perry Lawley. Chelsea Band Director Perry Lawley

Chelsea High School band director Perry Lawley is gearing up for a new marching band season. In this Q&A interview, Lawley shared what to look forward to in this year’s halftime show and why he wanted to become a band director.

Q: How long have you been a band director?

A: I have been a band director since 2004, so this is my 21st year as a band director. All of those years have been in Alabama and the— This will be my ninth year at Chelsea High.

Q: What made you want to be a band director?

A: I had two highly influential band directors, uh, as a middle school and high school student, and I really couldn't think of any other career path as I got, uh— As an older high school kid, 11th and 12th grader heading into college, um, I couldn't think of really anything else I wanted to do career-wise, uh, than, than be a band director and to continue, um, all that I had done in that field so far.

Q: What is your favorite part of the job?

A: The favorite part of my job is working with the students. Uh, I think that's why teachers go into education, uh, to help teach and influence, uh, the students. And, seeing them succeed and watching them grow, uh is the best part of any teacher's job and, particularly, the best part of, or favorite part, of my job.

Q: Tell us about your plans for the halftime show.

A: Our halftime show this year is titled "Heavy is the Crown." Uh, and the tunes are "Everybody Wants to Rule The World," "Edge of Glory," "Vienna" by Billy Joel and "Viva La Vida," which is by Coldplay.

Q: What are your hopes for the band this year?

A: My hope is that the band, uh, succeeds and does the best it can.That they work hard, uh, and that they see the reward that hard work and the hard work comes to fruition for them. Uh, and I hope that they enjoy it: they have fun, they have fun with their friends, they have fun performing in the various, uh, places that we get to play and supporting, uh, the, the other athletic groups at Chelsea High.