Get to know: Creator Collective member Luke Miller

Expand Photo courtesy of Luke Miller Luke Miller will be working with 280 Living this spring as part of the Starnes Media Creator Collective.

Luke Miller is a member of the Creator Collective who will be working with 280 Living this spring. In this interview, he shares what drew him to the Creator Collective and what other extracurriculars he’s involved with.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: My name is Luke Miller. I go to Chelsea High School. I'm in 11th grade, and I'm on the soccer team, the football team and I'm a part of Peer Helpers.

Q: Why did you apply to be part of the Creator Collective?

A: I applied to the Creator Collective because I've always loved storytelling, and being a part of this group is an opportunity to tell stories on multiple platforms within the community that I've grown up in.

Q: What activities are you involved with?

A: I'm a part of both the soccer team and the football team at Chelsea High, and I'm also a part of Peer Helpers, which is an organization that promotes social kindness and connectivity within my school.

Q: What do you hope to do after high school?

A: After high school, I plan to attend a four-year university, most likely continuing to pursue soccer or football athletically, while also studying media and communications — hoping to land a job in that field after college.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job would probably be to direct and produce sports-related documentaries.

Q: What is a fun fact about you?

A: A fun fact about me is that I love poetry. I love both reading and writing it, and it's something I do in my spare time.