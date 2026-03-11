Norman Poe Jr. named Chelsea High School Hall of Fame community inductee

× Expand Image courtesy of Chelsea High School

Chelsea High School Student Government Association announced Norman Poe Jr. as a community inductee in the Chelsea High School Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Poe, a lifelong Chelsea resident and 1978 graduate of Chelsea High School, was known for his service to the community through both business and public safety.

He served with the Chelsea Volunteer Fire Department, eventually becoming fire chief, a role he held for 12 years. During his tenure, Poe led significant improvements within the department, including the acquisition of new fire engines and modern equipment. Under his leadership, the department’s ISO rating improved from a 9 to a 4, helping reduce homeowners insurance costs for residents.

Poe also played a role in community efforts related to Chelsea’s incorporation and city boundaries, helping organize discussions and local action to maintain the community’s independence.

Poe dedicated his life to serving Chelsea until his death in 2009.

He will be recognized during the 6th Annual Chelsea High School Hall of Fame Ceremony on April 29.