Chelsea SGA raises funds in honor of Paige Bunyard

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ryan Adams Chelsea High School SGA sponsor Ryan Adams, Paige Bunyard, Amanda Knerr (Executive Director, Hope for Autumn Foundation) & Madison Burton (SGA Executive Secretary)

In May 2021, Paige Bunyard began experiencing headaches followed by double vision.

After her pediatrician referred her to an eye doctor, she was diagnosed with Superior Oblique Palsy and was fitted for prism glasses to hopefully correct it. An MRI was also scheduled due to the sudden onset of her symptoms.

A tumor was blocking brain fluid and she had to have surgery immediately to open a new passage for the brain fluid and biopsy the tumor. Two weeks later, she and her family met with an oncologist and found out the result of the biopsy, it was cancerous.

“She began alternating three and five day in-patient chemo treatments every 21 days for six treatments with oncology appointments in between to check her labs and most recently for a couple of blood and platelet transfusions,” said her mom, Karen.

Her last three MRIs have shown only a small piece of cellular matter that is not active and her hormone levels are back where they should be, Karen said. She recently began six weeks of direct radiation and her doctors expect her to make a full recovery with no recurrence.

The family is using Paige’s 16th birthday (Dec. 27) as a goal for her to be completely and forever cancer free.

In mid-October, the Chelsea High SGA raised $1450 for Childhood Cancer Awareness in honor of Paige Bunyard, a 10th grade student diagnosed with cancer in May. The money was donated to “Hope for Autumn” a nonprofit foundation dedicated to assisting families in this circumstance. First National Bullion of San Diego matched the amount for a total of $2,900 for children's hospital cancer research.