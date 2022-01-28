City of Indian Springs Village donates $256,000 to 4 Oak Mountain schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of OMIS Facebook page. Indian Springs Village Mayor Brenda Bell-Guercio presents a check at Oak Mountain Intermediate School. According to Principal Laura Junkin, $24,000 will be used to install a shade for the school’s playground, and $12,000 will be used for a new broadcast and projection system.

The city of Indian Springs Village recently donated $256,000 in grant money to four Oak Mountain schools that will fund several projects. The funds are a direct result of a 2% sales tax passed earlier in 2021.

Indian Springs Mayor Brenda Bell-Guercio delivered grant checks to Oak Mountain High School and Oak Mountain Intermediate School on Nov. 30 and Oak Mountain Elementary School and Oak Mountain Middle School on Dec. 2.

Oak Mountain High School received $75,000. Principal Andrew Gunn said $35,000 will be used toward the completion of a new press box at the OMHS baseball field; $20,000 will be used for a new projection system in the new Performing Arts Center that will soon be constructed at the school; and the remaining $20,000 will be divided with $10,000 going toward band equipment repair and replacement and $10,000 going toward individual teacher grants and projects.

Oak Mountain Intermediate School received $50,000. According to Principal Laura Junkin, $24,000 will be used to install a shade for the school’s playground; $12,000 will be used for a new broadcast and projection system; $8,000 will be used for a sensory path for students with special needs; and the remaining $6,000 will be used for safety upgrades.

Oak Mountain Middle School received $75,000, which will be used to help replace the bleachers in the school’s gym, according to Principal Larry Haynes.

Oak Mountain Elementary School received $56,000. Principal Jan Curtis said the money will be used for the third and final stage of the school’s new playground.

“This grant will have an incredible impact on our schools as it supports many different areas of student life, including academics, fine arts and athletics programs,” read a Nov. 30 post on the Oak Mountain High School Facebook page. “It also provides avenues for our teachers to bring innovative and exciting learning experiences to their classrooms. We are extremely appreciative to the Indian Springs Village town council and Mayor Bell-Guercio for this funding, as well as to our community. We are excited to share how these funds will directly benefit our students and teachers over the coming months and years.”