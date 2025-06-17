Curtis, Polizos and Robbins take on new leadership roles in Shelby and Hoover schools

× 1 of 3 Expand Berry Middle School Principal Chris Robbins was appointed as the Hoover school district's new chief learning officer on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. × 2 of 3 Expand Shelby County Schools has appointed Jan Curtis as the new coordinator of instruction. Curtis brings more than 25 years of experience in education and currently serves as principal at Oak Mountain Elementary School. × 3 of 3 Expand Ashli Polizos was approved for the role of assistant principal at Oak Mountain High School, after previously serving as an administrative assistant at OMHS. Prev Next

Shelby County Schools has appointed Jan Curtis as the new coordinator of instruction. Curtis brings more than 25 years of experience in education and currently serves as principal at Oak Mountain Elementary School.

Ashli Polizos has been named the new principal of Oak Mountain Middle School. A teacher with 19 years in education, Polizos most recently served as an assistant principal at the school.

A longtime educator with ties to the U.S. 280 corridor has been named assistant superintendent of instruction for Hoover City Schools. Chris Robbins, who previously served as principal at Berry Middle School, was elevated to the new role as part of a central office restructuring plan approved by the Hoover school board in June.

Robbins has worked in the Hoover system for 27 years. In his new post, Robbins will lead curriculum, technology, special education, federal programs and student assessment.