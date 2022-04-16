Distracted Driving Display visits Shelby County Schools

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle

During prom season, along with spring sports, spring break, and the exciting activities brought by warmer weather and the end of the school year, the Shelby County Children’s Policy Council works to educate students about the consequences of distracted driving.

The Distracted Driving Display, sponsored by the Shelby County Children’s Policy Council led by Judge Jim Kramer, has been making its way around Shelby County Schools since March and will continue to be on display until the first week in May.

The display of three wrecked vehicles serves as a sobering reminder to student drivers and the entire community to drive with care and free of distraction.

Rachelle Graham, Coordinator of the Shelby County Children’s Policy Council, said they are grateful to the principals who are hosting the display this year. Many of them are also taking time during the week to share a short video presentation about the consequences of distracted driving.

High schools hosting the display include Shelby County, Vincent, Thompson, Pelham, Chelsea, Calera, Montevallo and CTEC.

For more information about the Shelby County Children’s Policy Council, visit facebook.com/ Shelby-County-Childrens-Policy-Council.