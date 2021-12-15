Dunleavy named assistant principal at IES

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle

Inverness Elementary has a new assistant principal. Emily Dunleavy was approved by the Shelby County Board of Education at their Dec. 14 meeting.

She joins the administration team with Amanda Hamm, who was named as principal at Inverness Elementary School on November 18.

Dunleavy has over 10 years of experience in education and comes to Shelby County from Homewood City Schools, where she was an instructional technology specialist. Dunleavy earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Alabama and a Master’s degree in Instructional Leadership from Samford University.

“Thank you for the opportunity and for the recommendation, and the interview staff for the recommendation,” Dunleavy said. “I am a product of OMHS and I look forward to giving back to the community that raised me.”

During the superintendent’s report, Dr. Lewis Brooks recognized Nathan Hayes, Child Nutrition Program Coordinator, with a Journey Shaper Award. Brooks said that everything Hayes does is with the best energy and positivity.

“During this time, we've had lots of challenges and issues with making sure we have groceries in all of our schools, and I want to commend Nathan for the work he has done to make sure that our schools have all the supplies they need to provide lunches,” Brooks said. “We give this award to those individuals who go above and beyond the call of duty in our school district and we give them out very sparingly.”

During the instruction report, Deputy Superintendent Lynn Carroll explained to the board the temporary positions that were on the agenda for approval. A number of certified teachers will be working throughout Shelby County Schools from January through May.

“They are interventionist positions to help close some learning gaps,” Carroll said. “This will put an extra certified person in every elementary and middle school in order to target learning loss. These additional positions will give principals some flexibility to utilize them as best they feel for their school so they can arrange tier three tutoring to take that off classroom teachers.”

All of the temporary teachers will complete a six hour training on Jan. 10 to target their reading instruction in order to help close learning gaps

The board approved requests for 11 out of state field trips. Of those, eight were for Oak Mountain High School (band, show choir, cheerleading, majorettes and wrestling); two were for Chelsea High School (band and cheerleading); one for Oak Mountain Middle School (band) and one for Calera High School (cheerleading).

Other items approved during the meeting include:

Approval of personnel actions

Approval of bus subs and aides

A change order for project repair gym floor at Montevallo Middle School for additional painting cost of $2,500

Classroom additions for Calera Intermediate School as part of their capital project.

Approval to cancel a bid with Commercial Floor Systems due to price increases.

The next Shelby County Board Meeting will be held on Jan. 20, 2022, at the Central Office in Columbiana