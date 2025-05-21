Event reminder: OMHS and Briarwood graduations Thursday

Two area high schools are celebrating the class of 2025 on Thursday, May 22, with Oak Mountain High School

and Briarwood Christian School hosting their graduation ceremonies. 

Oak Mountain High School will host their graduation ceremony at Bartow Arena in Birmingham. The ceremony will start at 6 p.m. and is expected to run until 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Briarwood Christian School will host their ceremony at Briarwood Presbyterian Church starting at 6:30 p.m.

