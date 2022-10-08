Fall Fun Fest returns to OMES

× Expand Photo courtesy of OMES

Oak Mountain Elementary School’s PTO is gearing up to bring back a much loved community event this fall.

The event will be held on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oak Mountain Elementary at 5640 Cahaba Valley Rd. The annual fundraiser will be held on the school grounds and will offer family-friendly entertainment, food, activities, and crafts.

Wristbands and Chick-Fil-A box lunches will be available for pre-purchase on MySchoolbucks.com Oct. 3-18. Adults and children two and under are free. Wristbands will also be available to purchase at the entrance of the event.

Attendees will enjoy a fun day of activities including a hay ride, pumpkin patch, carnival games, inflatables, crafts, face painting, photo booth and much more. A special performance featuring the OMES Bluebird Choir and Cheerleaders. A family-friendly magic show by The Magic City Magician will take place, along with Music by DJ Paradise and football games on a big screen.

The OMES Silent Auction will go live Oct. 20 and end Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. and will feature a wide range of themed class baskets, door hangers, experiences, event tickets, and many other great items from local businesses. Items will be available to pick up at OMES directly after the auction ends.

Those planning to attend the event are encouraged to bring extra money for concessions, food trucks, and vendor booths. Dominos Pizza, Betty Jean’s Food Hut, Kona Ice, and Treats Ice Cream will be available on site.

Festival organizers are still seeking sponsorship, vendors, and silent auction donations for the event. Please email oakmountainpto@gmail.com for more information. Vendors must be approved by OMES PTO to participate. The fall festival is a rain or shine event.

All proceeds from the Fall Fun Fest go towards improvements at Oak Mountain Elementary School.

Past funding has helped provide new playground, classroom technology, sensory room additions, student bathroom sinks, gymnasium improvements and equipment upgrades, front awning, turtle courtyard renovation, and many other services and events that directly benefit students, faculty, and the school.