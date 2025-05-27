Former Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy takes new college job

× Expand Photo from Wallace Community College Facebook page Former Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy will become president at Wallace Community College-Dothan on June 1, 2025.

Former Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy recently was named the new president at Wallace Community College-Dothan.

Murphy has been serving as president of Gadsden State Community College since January 2021, when she left Hoover. She was superintendent for Hoover City Schools for 4 ½ years — from the summer of 2015 to December 2020.

Before coming to Hoover five years ago, Murphy served as superintendent in Monroe County for four years but also served two years as an administrative assistant to the Butler County superintendent, seven years as a high school principal (Charles Henderson and Greenville high schools) and nine years as principal at Greenville Middle School.

She also taught eight years as a college professor at Judson College and West Georgia College and served as athletic director and a department chairwoman at one of those colleges. She was a finalist to become the state school superintendent in April 2018.

Murphy’s new appointment came during a May 14 meeting of the Alabama Community College System board of trustees, at the recommendation of Chancellor Jimmy Baker. It will take effect June 1.

“We've made a decision that I believe will be proven to be a very good decision because we had an applicant that we already know what they can and will do,” Baker said in a news release. “Dr. Murphy’s heart, energy, and will to do a good job are second to none.”

Murphy said it has been her honor to serve as president at Gadsden State and said she will miss the college, its faculty, staff and students.

“During the past four years, we have experienced so many successes, and there is so much more to come, and I cannot wait to hear about Gadsden State’s progress and future successes,” Murphy said in a news release.

Murphy will become Wallace’s first permanent president since the retirement of longtime leader Linda Young, who concluded her 36-year tenure at the college last year.