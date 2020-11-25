Former North Shelby students inducted into UA Jason’s Society

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nannette Sheaffer. The new members.

Four North Shelby County seniors at the University of Alabama have been named to the prestigious 107th Class of Jason’s Senior Men’s Honor Society at the University of Alabama. All are 2017 high school graduates.

The Jason’s Society represents the highest caliber of senior class men at the University of Alabama. It is a society reserved for men who actively pursue outstanding qualities of academics, responsibility, and leadership.

Founded in 1914, the Jason’s have honored outstanding students at the Capstone for over 100 years. Forty men were selected for the class of 2020. Normally, the new members are inducted during Honors Week at the Capstone in April, but because of COVID-19, the initiation was moved to this semester.

New members representing the area are:

Collin Stiffler, 2017 OMHS graduate and president of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Son of Valerie and Loren Stiffler.

Reid Hunt, 2017 OMHS graduate and incoming president of Jason’s Society. Presently on the Executive Council of UA SGA. Son of Tami and Jeff Hunt.

Logan Sheaffer, 2017 OMHS graduate and president of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity. Son of Nannette Sheaffer.

William Gray, 2017 Briarwood graduate and president of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Son of Nancy and Brad Gray.

Submitted by Nannette Sheaffer.