Get To Know: Chelsea Park Elementary School Principal Mary Anderson

Q: What inspired you to work in education?

A: It was probably a couple teachers that I had as a child. I knew from a young age that I always wanted to be a teacher because of them, and I wanted to grow up and be just like them, because they were so amazing and so good to me when I was in elementary school. And I always loved working with children and babysitting. I knew I wanted to grow up and do something with children.

Q: What is something great about your school?

A: Just the community and family atmosphere, that is something we really take pride in. Our faculty and staff feel like one big family.

Q: Tell us something about you that people might not know.

A: I would say that I love the outdoors and traveling. I like to hunt. I enjoy camping and being outdoors.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of your job?

A: The most rewarding part is just seeing happy children, knowing that they’re happy coming to school. I love seeing their growth at the end of the year — seeing where they started with us and how far they came. I just love to see them happy. Really and truly, just coming in every day. At the end of the year — on the last day of school — you will see our students crying, but it’s happy tears because they don’t want school to end.