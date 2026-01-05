Get to know: ‘Suffs’ actress London Riley Pigott

× Expand Submitted London Riley Pigott London Riley Pigott is a student at Indian Springs School.

Q: Tell our readers about yourself.

A: My name is London Riley Pigott. I am 16 years old and have attended Indian Springs School for the past two years. I have been doing musical theatre for 10 years now, with “Seussical” being my first (I’ve come a long way since then). I recently starred in the MTI premiere of the musical “Suffs” as suffragist Inez Milholland. This experience changed my life and broadened my horizons as an actor, and I am honored to be involved in helping with this Vestavia Hills High School production.

Q: What attracted you to musical theater and performing?

A: For as long as I could remember, I loved to sing — loudly I might add — and my parents wanted to find me a place that could spend some of that energy. Then, they took me to my first show, “Wicked,” and from the moment that overture began and I saw that giant dragon up on the stage, I was hooked.

Q: How was your experience in New York last summer? What did it mean to you to earn the lead role?

A: [Last] summer brought many opportunities for me, with “Suffs” being one of two amazing experiences. I was first in a musical called “Crazy for You,” directed by the incomparable Chris Ikner, where I played Polly Baker, the tap-dancing cowgirl with a heart of gold.

Q: What did it mean to you to work directly with Shaina Taub? How did she mentor you during the production?

A: Working with a genius like Shaina Taub was indescribable. She is very down to earth and excellent at taking artists and molding their performances to fulfill the needs of the text.

Q: What advice would you give to other performers?

A: Just go for it, because “Suffs” is a show about the fight, but it’s also about friendship, identity and the power of unity.