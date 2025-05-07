Get To Know: Greystone Elementary Assistant Principal Sherita Williams

Expand Sherita Williams

Q: What is something great about your school?

A: Oh, my goodness, Greystone is the greatest school ever. It’s a great place because I believe it has such a family-like atmosphere. The teachers in this building love children and do all that is within their power to help children be the best they can be. … So one of the greatest things about Greystone is the people — the family-like atmosphere that the people in this building create every single day.

Q: Tell us something about you that people might not know.

A: The things that I really enjoy doing that most people don’t know about me is that I love to cook. I actually love to bake, but I don’t have a lot of time to do that because of my work schedule and being in graduate school and all of that. But I really enjoy preparing meals for my family. I do caramel cakes and red velvet cakes and pound cakes and pies and cookies and candies. So baking and preparing food for people is one of the things I really enjoy.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of your job?

A: The most rewarding part of my job is when I can look at students and I can see they really get it. And when I say they really get it, it doesn’t necessarily have to be something academic. It could be something social. It could be with friendship. It could be with anything that involves children getting it.