Hoover Board of Education approves 2025-26 school calendar

× Expand Hoover City Schools wooden logo

The Hoover Board of Education this week approved a calendar for the 2025-26 school year with a couple of alterations designed to help teachers.

Recently, teachers have been given the opportunity to take a couple of “flex days” off in the days before school started as credit for professional development done during the summer, said Kelli Lane, the district’s new chief technology officer who was part of this year’s calendar committee.

For the 2025-26 school year, those flex days are being moved to October around Columbus Day to give teachers an opportunity for a fall break, Lane said. The new flex days will be Oct. 10 and Oct. 13 and will be followed by a teacher workday on Oct. 14.

Another change was to convert an e-learning day in April into a teacher workday, which will be on April 10.

Beyond that, the 2025-26 calendar is very similar to what it has been the previous four academic years, Lane said.

Here is the complete 2025-26 school calendar:

Aug. 4 — Teacher workday/institute

Aug. 5 — School professional development day

Aug. 6. — Teacher workday

Aug. 7 — First day of school for students

Sept. 1 — Labor Day holiday

Oct. 10 — End of first nine weeks; professional development flex day

Oct. 13 — Professional development flex day

Oct. 14 — Teacher workday

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Nov. 24-28 — Thanksgiving holiday

Dec. 19 — End of second nine weeks & first semester

Dec. 22-Jan. 5 — Winter holiday

Jan. 5 — Teacher workday

Jan. 6 — Students return to school

Jan. 19 — Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Feb. 16 — School professional development

March 13 — End of second nine weeks

March 23-27 — Spring break

April (TBD) — E-learning for testing – High school students

April 10 — Teacher workday

May 21 — End of second semester; last day for students

May 22 — Teacher workday

In other business this week, the school board:

Honored school bus driver Greg Little for saving the life of a student by stopping his bus to perform the Heimlich maneuver on a student who was choking

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox, left, honors school bus driver Greg Little at the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, for saving the life a student on his bus with the Heimlich maneuver.

Honored 16 African American/Black, Hispanic/Latino or indigenous/native students from Hoover and Spain park high schools who received National Recognition status from The College Board by scoring in the top 10% of test takers from their award program in Alabama on the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test or achieving at least a 3 score on two or more distinct AP exams in the ninth and/or 10th grade and earning a cumulative GPA of B+ or higher (at least 3.3 GPA)

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Students from Spain Park and Hoover high schools are honored for receiving National Recognition status from The College Board for being among the top African American/Black, Hispanic/Latino or indigenous/native students in the state at the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.