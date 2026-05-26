Hoover Board of Education approves 2027-28 school calendar

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The Hoover Board of Education recently approved the calendar for the 2027-28 school year.

It’s very similar to the 2026-27 calendar, with minimal changes. Perhaps the most notable is a slightly later spring break — only by a few days.

School officials say they are trying to give people plenty of advance notice for planning purposes, particularly those who may want to make travel plans when school is out.

Here’s the complete schedule for the 2027-28 school year:

Aug. 3-4 — Professional development/flex days

Aug. 5-10 — Hoover City Schools Institute/teacher workdays/professional development dfays

Aug. 11 — First day of school for students

Sept. 6 — Labor Day (schools closed)

Oct. 7 — End of first nine weeks

Oct. 8-11 — Fall break (schools closed)

Oct. 11 — TEAMS teachers professional development

Oct. 12 — Professional development (no students)

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day (schools closed)

Nov. 22-26 — Thanksgiving break (schools closed)

Dec. 17 — Early dismissal; end of second nine weeks

Dec. 20-31 — Winter break (schools closed)

Jan. 3 — Teacher workday (no students)

Jan. 4 — Students return to school

Jan. 17 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day (schools closed)

Feb. 18 — Professional development (no students)

Feb. 21 — Presidents’ Day (schools closed)

March 10 — End of third nine weeks

March 27-31 — Spring break (schools closed)

April 21 — Inclement weather day (schools closed unless makeup day needed); TEAMS teachers professional development

May 24 — Early dismissal

May 25 — End of fourth nine weeks; last day for students (early dismissal)

May 26 — Teacher workdayMay 29 — Memorial Day (schools closed)

Both the 2026-27 school calendar and 2027-28 school calendar can be seen on the school system's website here.