Hoover City Council seeks applicants for 2025 school board appointment

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Board of Education meets at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The Hoover City Council now is taking applications for a seat on the Hoover Board of Education.

Board President Kermit Kendrick’s five-year term ends May 31, and the City Council each April must either reappoint the board member whose term is expiring or appoint a new board member. Kendrick said Tuesday night he had not decided if he would apply for reappointment.

Applicants must be Hoover residents and must not be employed by Hoover City Schools, on the board of a private elementary or secondary institution or on the state or national sex offender registry.

Applications must be completely filled out to be considered and will be accepted via email to cityclerk@hooveralabama.gov or hand delivery to the Hoover city clerk’s office at 100 Municipal Lane.

The applications are available on the city of Hoover’s website and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 28.

The council normally conducts interviews and makes a selection in April of each year. Whoever is chosen will begin his or her term on June 1. Hoover school board members serve five-year terms on a staggered schedule, with one new board member appointed each year. The position is unpaid.