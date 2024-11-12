Hoover City Schools names Kelli Lane as chief technology officer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Kelli Lane is the new chief technology officer for Hoover City Schools

The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday night approved the promotion of Kelli Lane as the school system’s chief technology officer, replacing Bryan Phillips, who has retired to take a job in the private sector.

Lane has been with Hoover City Schools since 2014 as the district’s director of technology integration and has more than 20 years of experience in educational technology.

She has played a key role in advancing innovative technology initiatives in classrooms, transforming how technology supports both teaching and learning, Hoover school officials said. She has guided the district’s data and technology coach teams, promoting data-driven decision-making and a seamless integration of technology in classrooms, as well as managed the student information system, overseen instructional software and provided professional development to strengthen the technology department, officials said.

“Kelli Lane has made a remarkable impact on Hoover City Schools’ technology department,” Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a news release. “Her vision and leadership have greatly benefited our students, staff and families, and she continues to lead with a clear, innovative vision for the future of technology in education.”

Lane in 2015 received the Emerging Leader Award from Alabama Leaders in Educational Technology and was recognized by Google in Education for her significant contributions to classroom technology integration. Then in 2020, she earned the Making IT Happen Award from ALET, an internationally recognized award for leaders demonstrating commitment and innovation in educational technology.

As the vice president of professional learning for ALET, Lane led a committee that designed and implemented a certification program for chief technology officers and technology coaches across the state. She is also a member of the Google for Education Think Tank and Google for Education Advisory Board.

As Chief Technology Officer, Lane will be responsible for planning, implementing and evaluating technology initiatives districtwide, managing technology budgets and overseeing the district's technology infrastructure and instructional tools.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of chief technology officer for Hoover City Schools," Lane said in a news release. "I'm excited to continue collaborating with our talented team to drive innovative solutions that enhance our classrooms. I am thankful to work in a school system that utilizes technology to inspire students and support educators."

Lane earned her bachelor's degree in early childhood and elementary education from the University of Alabama and her master's degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She earned her education specialist degree in educational technology leadership from Lesley University and received her administrative certificate from UAB. Lane is a Certified Google Administrator and Google Educator, and she holds certifications for chief technology officer and technology integration coach.