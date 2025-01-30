Hoover Finley Committee names 2025 Teachers in the Trenches

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Winners of the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award for going above and beyond to serve students with character are, from left, Berry Middle School science teacher Kimberly Richardson, Crossroads School exceptional education teacher Ryan Gibson and Gwin Elementary English Learner teacher San Juanita "Janie" Blackstone. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox congratulates Kimberly Richardson of Berry Middle School for winning the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award for going above and beyond to serve students with character × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox congratulates winners of the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award for going above and beyond to serve students with character on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People attend a breakfast and awards ceremony for the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Awards at the Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Schools Chief Learning Officer Chris Robbins congratulates winners of the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award for going above and beyond to serve students with character on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox congratulates San Juanita "Janie" Blackstone of Gwin Elementary School for winning the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award for going above and beyond to serve students with character on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Stephen Burns, a member of the Finley Committee, welcomes people to an awards ceremony for the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Awards at the Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox congratulates Ryan Gibson of the Crossroads alternative school for winning the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award for going above and beyond to serve students with character on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato congratulates winners of the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award for going above and beyond to serve students with character on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Winners of the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Awards pose for a photo with their administrators, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Superintendent Kevin Maddox and school board member Shelley Shaw on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Winners of the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Awards pose for a photo with their administrators, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Superintendent Kevin Maddox, school board member Shelley Shaw and members of the Finley Committee on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Winners of the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Awards — Kimberly Richardson, Ryan Gibson and San Juanita "Janie" Blackstone (all in the center) — pose for a photo with their administrators — Berry Middle School Principal Melissa Hadder, Administrator Jeff Singer and Gwin Elementary Principal Kimberly White — on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Prev Next

The Finley Committee that recognizes outstanding character in Hoover City Schools on Thursday named thee teachers from Berry Middle School, Gwin Elementary and the Crossroads alternative school for their dedication to students and commitment to character and service.

The 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Awards went to:

San Juanita “Janie” Blackstone, an English Learner teacher at Gwin Elementary

Kimberly Richardson, an eighth grade science teacher at Berry Middle

Ryan Gibson, an exceptional education teacher at the Crossroads alternative school

The three women were honored at a breakfast at the Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens attended by school system and city officials, their principals, family members and members of the Finley Committee.

Chris Robbins, Hoover’s chief learning officer, said there were a record 75 people nominated for the Teacher in the Trenches Awards this year by their colleagues, and these three were chosen for going above and beyond the call of duty to serve students with extraordinary acts of kindness and servanthood.

Superintendent Kevin Maddox said he hears so many great stories of what teachers are doing on a daily basis to serve students and he wishes he could bottle them all up and share them. Those stories help him remember the reason he’s in this profession, he said.

JANIE BLACKSTONE

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson San Juanita "Janie" Blackstone, an English Learner teacher at Gwin Elementary School, in Hoover, Alabama, won the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award for going above and beyond to serve students with character.

Blackstone has been teaching for 22 years, the past four at Gwin Elementary. She also spent 11 years at Helena Elementary and time with schools in Mobile County, Louisiana and Texas.

Her colleagues described her as a dedicated, selfless and compassionate educator who goes above and beyond for her students, their families and fellow educators. She builds deep, meaningful relationships, ensuring her students feel supported both academically and personally, even beyond the classroom, nominators said. Always proactive, she steps in wherever needed without hesitation, and her integrity, kindness and unwavering commitment to her school community make her an invaluable asset and a true example of an exceptional educator, nominators said.

“I hope my students know they have an advocate who will cheer them on throughout their academic journey and life,” Blackstone said. “I hope my EL students see me as a positive role model and see their life reflected in mine. That I, like many of my students, am a first-generation child of immigrant parents who came to this country with high hopes and dreams. I hope to show and teach them that the initial struggles due to language barriers will be overcome in time, and they, too, can be successful in life with hard work and determination.”

KIMBERLY RICHARDSON

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kimberly Richardson, a science teacher at Berry Middle School, in Hoover, Alabama, won the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award for going above and beyond to serve students with character.

Richardson has been teaching for 20 years, 18 of them at Berry Middle.

Her nominators described her as a pillar of strength and encouragement who consistently goes above and beyond to ensure every student feels valued, supported and equipped for success, both academically and personally. Whether it’s checking in with a struggling student, mentoring a colleague in need of guidance, or offering words of encouragement to anyone who crosses her path, she is always willing to serve, a nominator said.

“Every day, I learn from my students, whether it's through their unique perspectives, fresh insights or questions that challenge me to think differently,” Richardson said. “This exchange of knowledge is what makes the teaching experience so enriching for me. When students leave my classroom, I want them to know that they are capable, unique and important. Ultimately, I hope that the memories they create in my classroom will be ones they look back on for years to come — memories of moments where they felt inspired, challenged and supported.”

RYAN GIBSON

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ryan Gibson, an exceptional education teacher at the Crossroads alternative school, won the 2025 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award for going above and beyond to serve students with character.

Gibson is in her 15th year of teaching, and this is her seventh in Hoover City Schools. She also taught eight years in Columbus, Ohio.

Gibson’s colleagues describe her as a dedicated advocate and a source of support for students, families and fellow educators. Her commitment to education has led to significant improvements in student engagement and academic success, and she has been the lifeline for many students where she celebrates with them as they cross the graduation stage, nominators said. She creates an environment built on trust, amplifies every student’s voice, and goes beyond traditional teaching to instill confidence, resilience and essential life skills, they said.

“My goal is for my students to leave my classroom knowing they are capable of great things and empowered to advocate for themselves,” Gibson said. “I love making connections with my students and teaching them to believe in themselves and believe in their abilities.”