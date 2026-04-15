Hoover school board approves $6.3 million for summer projects, kitchen equipment

× Expand File photo Berry Middle School is one of four Hoover schools scheduled for a partial roof replacement in the summer of 2026.

The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday night approved $6.3 million in contracts for roof replacements, restroom renovations, a gym renovation and new cafeteria equipment.

The contracts approved included:

$1,348,400 to Garner & Associates Roofing and Facility Services for a partial roof replacement at Gwin Elementary

$1,235,000 to Garner & Associates for a partial roof replacement at Brock’s Gap Intermediate

$843,873 to Standard Roofing for a partial roof replacement at Deer Valley Elementary

$519,900 to Standard Roofing for a partial roof replacement at Berry Middle

$769,026 to CT General Contractors for restroom renovations at Greystone Elementary

$697,190 to CT General Contractors for restroom renovations at Trace Crossings Elementary

$419,857 to CT General Contractors for a gym renovation at Gwin Elementary

$403,712 to Singer Equipment Co. for new cafeteria equipment at Bluff Park, Gwin and South Shades Crest elementary schools, Bumpus Middle and Hoover and Spain Park high schools

$93,600 to Alabama Roofing and Sheet Metal Co. for restoration of the roof of the Shades Mountain Elementary School Blue Ridge gym, which serves as the home for the school system’s technology department

Matt Wilson, the school system’s operations director, said he was very pleased with the prices the system got for most the jobs, noting most of them came in well under budgeted expectations due to strong competition in the construction market right now

All the jobs are slated to be completed this summer while students are out of school, Wilson said.

School officials also sought bids for renovating the lobby at Hoover High School but rejected all bids received after some bidders withdrew their offers and the remaining bid was well over budget. The scope of the job will be adjusted, and new bids will be sought, Wilson said.

The school board also on Tuesday: