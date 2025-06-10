Hoover school board approves Robbins, Smith as assistant superintendents

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools Chris Robbins, left, is now Hoover City Schools' assistant superintendent for instruction. Desiree Smith, right, is now assistant superintendent for administration.

The Hoover school board on Tuesday night approved a plan to shift two central office administrators into assistant superintendent roles as part of a restructuring plan recommended by Superintendent Kevin Maddox.

Chris Robbins, who has spent the past 3½ years as Hoover’s chief learning officer, now will bear the title of assistant superintendent of instruction, while Desiree Smith, who was hired 1½ years ago as chief talent officer, will become assistant superintendent of administration.

The changes were made in an effort to provide more focused oversight and strategic direction in instruction and administration, the school district said in a written statement. They will allow the district to better support schools, enhance student learning experiences and strengthen operational effectiveness, the statement said.

“Dr. Robbins and Dr. Smith are respected and experienced leaders who bring deep knowledge of our schools and a strong commitment to student success,” Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a written statement. “Their continued leadership will strengthen both our instructional and operational teams as we continue building momentum across the district.”

As assistant superintendent of instruction, Robbins will oversee and provide leadership in the areas of curriculum and instruction, technology, exceptional education, federal programs, student assessment and instructional support. As chief learning officer, he partnered with principals, teachers and departments to align academic programs with state standards and district goals, all with a focus on supporting and measuring student success.

Robbins has 27 years of experience in Hoover City Schools. He began his career as a science teacher at Berry Middle School. Later, he served as assistant principal at Bumpus Middle School and Brock’s Gap Intermediate School before returning to Berry as the school’s principal. Robbins has received appointments to a variety of advisory and professional learning communities at the local, state and university levels. He is a certified instructional leader and a graduate of the University of Alabama’s Superintendents Academy. His leadership has also earned state and university recognition and honors, including the Alabama Educational Theatre Association’s Administrator of the Year and outstanding alumni awards from both the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Samford University schools of education.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Samford University and a master’s degree, educational specialist degree and doctoral degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“It continues to be an honor to serve the students and staff of Hoover City Schools,” Robbins said in a written statement. “As a former teacher, assistant principal and principal in this district, I have seen first-hand the high expectations we have for ourselves in everything we do. We are a district filled with individuals who are committed to excellence in education, and I look forward to helping strengthen that commitment by supporting our teachers and empowering our students.”

As assistant superintendent of administration, Smith will lead administrative services and oversee operations and procedures to ensure they are aligned with state standards, district priorities and best practices.

With more than 30 years of experience in education, Smith brings a background in human resources, instructional leadership and organizational development. Most recently, as chief talent officer, she oversaw systemwide efforts in recruiting, hiring and employee development.

Smith began her career as a mathematics teacher and has also served as a high school administrator, curriculum and technology coordinator and university instructor. In her new role, Smith will provide leadership and oversight in developing and implementing district policies, student services and personnel practices. She will also serve as a key advisor to the superintendent on matters related to planning, compliance, professional development and organizational effectiveness.

Smith earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Montevallo, her master’s degree and administration certificate from UAB, and both her educational specialist and doctorate degrees from Samford University.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue working with our dedicated staff and school leaders to support the growth and success of both students and employees,” Smith said in a written statement. “It’s a privilege to serve in a district that values our employees and is always striving to grow.”