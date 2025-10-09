Hoover school board gives Superintendent Kevin Maddox 'proficient' rating

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox talks during a Hoover Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

The Hoover Board of Education this week released its evaluation of Superintendent Kevin Maddox, collectively giving him a 3.2 out of 4 score, which represents a “proficient” status.

Meanwhile, Maddox’s 32 direct reports also evaluated him and gave him a 3.6 out of 4 average score, falling in the “accomplished” status.

The school board as a group ranked Maddox as “accomplished” in instructional leadership and “proficient” in fiscal and managerial leadership, human resources leadership, climate and engagement leadership, strategic leadership and professional leadership.

Maddox’s direct reports rated him as “accomplished” in instructional leadership, strategic leadership and professional leadership, and “proficient” in fiscal and managerial leadership, human resources leadership and climate and engagement leadership.

Janice Stockman, director of leadership development for the Alabama Association of School Boards, which conducted the evaluation for the school board, said she was thrilled that both the board and Maddox’s direct reports rated him as “accomplished” in instructional leadership.

“At the end of the day, that’s what we’re here for is for the students to be successful and for them to continue their academic progress,” Stockman said. “I don’t see this everywhere, and so that is a lot to be proud of. … I just can’t stress that enough. That is fantastic. That is often an area that is overlooked.”

Maddox’s other strengths that were identified included talent recruitment, collaboration and visibility, while his opportunities for growth included building a strategic plan for 2026 and beyond, building capacity among all school leaders and communicating effectively with all stakeholders, Stockman said.

Communication has been an issue in every evaluation she has done across the state, no matter the size or makeup of the school system, she said.

“Communicating effectively with everyone is always a great thing, and it’s always hard,” Stockman said. “No matter how many times you put things out there, sometimes people don’t grasp it. I know, in our business, we can email it, send a pigeon, call you, send a text and put it on an app, and we will get a phone call that says I had no idea that that was happening. … Communication is something we always want to work on.”

Stockman said Maddox is a great superintendent. “This is a strong evaluation. This is a very good evaluation,” she said. “You have a lot to be proud of in your superintendent.”