Hoover school board to consider code of conduct revisions Tuesday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Board of Education meets on Tuesday, May 12, 2206.

The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday plans to consider several proposed changes to the school system’s code of conduct for the 2026-27 school year.

Some of the proposed changes include:

Counting intentional damage of property as a form of physical aggression

Adding new language concerning the use of school resources and school equipment to access sexually explicit material on school property

Making some actions of threat and intimidation a Class 2 offense instead of automatically a more serious Class 3 offense

Require 10 violations of the Focus Act cell phone policies before a student is sent to the Crossroads School instead of nine violations

Explicitly stating that time spent at Crossroads School be done in person, with students not being allowed to use a doctor’s excuse to avoid some of their time at Crossroads

Tuesday’s meeting of the Hoover Board of Education will be at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Ridge Elementary School because the air conditioning is being upgraded at the normal meeting place, the Farr Administration Building.

See the full agenda for the meeting here.