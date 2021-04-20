Destination Hoover International gives 2021 scholarships to Nunn, Kennedy

by

×

1 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships7

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships7

Ella Nunn, a member of the Hoover High School Class of 2021, and Preston Kennedy, a member of the Spain Park High School Class of 2021, receive $1,000 scholarships from the Destination Hoover International nonprofit on the first night of the Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

×

2 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships5

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships5

Preston Kennedy, a member of the Spain Park High School Class of 2021, receives a $1,000 scholarship from the Destination Hoover International nonprofit on the first night of the Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Kennedy, in red, is pictured here with members of the DHI board of trustees.

×

3 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships3

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships3

Ella Nunn, a member of the Hoover High School Class of 2021, receives a $1,000 scholarship from the Destination Hoover International nonprofit on the first night of the Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Nunn, in green, is pictured here with members of the DHI board of trustees.

×

4 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships1

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships1

Shelley Shaw, president of the board of trustees for the Destination Hoover International nonprofit, announces the winners of the group's scholarships for 2021 during the first night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

×

5 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships2

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships2

Kash Siddiqui, owner of Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant, speaks during a scholarship presentation by the Destination Hoover International nonprofit on the first night of the Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

×

6 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships17

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships17

Matt Broach and Whitney Cox entertain the crowd on the first night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

×

7 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships6

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships6

Preston Kennedy, a member of the Spain Park High School Class of 2021, receives a $1,000 scholarship from the Destination Hoover International nonprofit on the first night of the Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Kennedy, in red, is pictured here with members of the DHI board of trustees and members of his family.

×

8 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships4

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships4

Ella Nunn, a member of the Hoover High School Class of 2021, receives a $1,000 scholarship from the Destination Hoover International nonprofit on the first night of the Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Nunn, in green, is pictured here with members of the DHI board of trustees and her parents.

×

9 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships12

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships12

A staff member serves food on the first night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest at Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

×

10 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships11

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships11

A staff member prepares a pitcher of beer on the first night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest at Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

×

11 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships16

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships16

Matt Broach and Whitney Cox entertain the crowd on the first night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

×

12 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships15

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships15

Whitney Cox and Matt Broach entertain the crowd on the first night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

×

13 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships9

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships9

Whitney Cox and Matt Broach entertain the crowd on the first night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

×

14 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships10

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships10

People partake of food and drinks on the first night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest at Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

×

15 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships14

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships14

Whitney Cox and Matt Broach entertain the crowd on the first night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

×

16 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships13

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships13

Food waits to be served on the first night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest at Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

×

17 of 17

210420_DHI_Scholarships8

Photo by Jon Anderson

210420_DHI_Scholarships8

Preston Kennedy, a member of the Spain Park High School Class of 2021, and Ella Nunn, a member of the Hoover High School Class of 2021, receive $1,000 scholarships from the Destination Hoover International nonprofit on the first night of the Jubilee Joe's Crawfish Fest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Destination Hoover International, a nonprofit that aims to foster cultural exchange and relationships between the city of Hoover and countries outside the United States, on Tuesday night awarded two $1,000 scholarships to students from Hoover and Spain Park high schools.

Ella Nunn was the scholarship winner from Hoover High School, and Preston Kennedy was the winner from Spain Park High School.

Nunn is ranked 88th out of 698 seniors in the Hoover High Class of 2021, with a 4.1 GPA. She plans to attend Auburn University and pursue a double major in Spanish and international studies. Upon graduation from Hoover, she will have completed five years of advanced Spanish classes, including Advanced Placement Spanish literature. Her current intentions are to become a diplomat, lawyer or some other kind of international worker.

Kennedy is ranked 102nd out of 384 seniors in the Spain Park Class of 2021, with a 3.98 GPA. He is a member of the Model United Nations Team at Spain Park and has been accepted into the Croft Institute for International Studies at the University of Mississippi. He plans to major in international business, with a focus on Italy.

Destination Hoover International (DHI) presented the scholarships at Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant on the opening night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe’s Crawfish Fest, which is scheduled to go through Sunday, April 25.

The restaurant has agreed to donate 5% of dine-in and take-out orders on April 20-25 to DHI to support the scholarship program. Learn more about the Crawfish Fest, which will include live music every day but Friday.

Learn more about the nonprofit DHI group at destinationhooverinternational.org.