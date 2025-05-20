Event reminder: Spain Park High School graduation Wednesday

× Expand Staff photo. Members of the Spain Park High School Class of 2019 approach the stage at their graduation ceremony at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University in Homewood, Ala., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

The Spain High School Class of 2025 will mark the end of their K-12 careers on Wednesday, May 21.

The senior class will walk the stage at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center starting at 6:30 p.m. with graduates receiving their diplomas and honors such as valedictorian being recognized.

Get to know some of the seniors from Spain Park High School and the experiences that have shaped their K-12 lives in our Class of 2025 feature here.