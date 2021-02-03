Five finalists named for Hoover City Schools superintendent

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210203_Hoover_City_Schools_banner

The Alabama Association of School Boards on Wednesday notified the Hoover Board of Education of the five finalists to become the next superintendent for Hoover City Schools.

All the finalists served as teachers and administrators and have at least three years of experience as a superintendent in Alabama, and two of them are former employees of Hoover City Schools.

The five finalists are:

Michael Barber, retired superintendent, Pell City Schools

Autumm Jeter, Bessemer City Schools superintendent

Bart Reeves, Satsuma City Schools superintendent

Holly Sutherland, Haleyville City Schools superintendent

Randy Wilkes, Phenix City Schools superintendent

Jeter formerly was the director of curriculum and instruction for Hoover City Schools from 2018 to 2020, and Sutherland was a teacher at Rocky Ridge Elementary from 2001 to 2005, assistant principal at Bluff Park Elementary from 2006 to 2008 and assistant principal at Hoover High School from 2008 to 2014.

The five finalists were chosen from among 37 applicants from 12 states, including 19 from Alabama, five from Georgia, four from Florida and one from Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas, said Terry Jenkins, a former superintendent serving as a consultant with the Alabama Association of School Boards.

All five of the finalists indicated a willingness to serve at least six to 10 years as Hoover’s superintendent if selected, Jenkins said. They range in age from 42 to 55. “They’re young with a lot of years left,” he said.

The Hoover school board plans to interview the five finalists on Feb. 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18. Each interview is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and will be open to the public, but seating is limited, especially due to social distancing requirements. The school board plans to record each of the interviews on video and make the videos available online after the final interview is conducted so people who could not attend the interviews can see for themselves what happened, school board President Deanna Bamman said. People will still have time to provide feedback to school board members before a decision is made, Bamman said.

The school board also wants each finalist to have a chance to meet with a select group of stakeholders in an informal meet-and-greet time either before or after their interview.

The goal is to narrow the list to one or two candidates and have those candidates back at a later date for tours of Hoover schools and more informal talks with school board members to help with a final decision, Bamman said. Bamman previously said she would like to have a new superintendent in place by April 1, but that’s a loose goal, she said.

Here is more information about each of the five finalists:

MICHAEL BARBER

Barber served as a fourth-grade teacher in Talladega County Schools from 1989 to 1994, then four years as an assistant principal at Drew Middle School in Talladega County Schools, five years as an elementary school principal in Pell City, 10 years as assistant superintendent in Pell City and six years as Pell City’s superintendent before retiring in 2019.

After he retired, he wrote a book and served as a consultant for the Alabama Association of School Boards, training and evaluating superintendents, but he is ready to get back into a superintendent’s job, Jenkins said.

Barber received a bachelor’s degree in education from Jacksonville State University in 1988, a master’s degree in education from JSU in 1992, an education specialist degree from JSU in 1999 and a doctorate in ministry from Temple Baptist Seminary in 2011.

Former school board members in Pell City described Barber as having impeccable communication skills and as someone who calmly resolve conflicts, clearly explains complex issues, mentors administrators and who successfully managed a school district of 4,200 students and more than 500 staff, Jenkins said.

Former board members reported he made sound financial decisions, communicated well with the board and spent a lot of time in the schools.

Under his leadership, the district improved its test scores, expanded its dual enrollment programs and increased graduation rates and college scholarships, Jenkins said.

AUTUMM JETER

Jeter served as a history teacher in Jefferson and Shelby county schools from 2001 to 2006, an assistant principal and principal for Fairfield City Schools from 2006 to 2011, an elementary principal for Tuscaloosa City Schools from 2011 to 2014, an elementary principal and district mentor coordinator for Trussville City Schools from 2014 to 2018, director of curriculum and instruction for Hoover City Schools from 2018 to 2020 and superintendent for Bessemer City Schools since early 2020.

She graduated from the University of Alabama’s Superintendents Academy and was president of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools for the 2019-20 school year and previously served as president of the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators.

Jeter received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and history from Talladega College in 2001, a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2003, a specialist degree in educational leadership from Samford University in 2006 and a doctorate in educational leadership from Samford in 2012.

People who knew her said she was a strong leader who tackles problems and the status quo, resolves conflicts, strives to do what is right and does not step back in the face of a challenge, Jenkins said. She was described as highly passionate, intelligent, reliable, accessible, enthusiastic and personable.

BART REEVES

Reeves served as a history teacher at Guntersville High School for the 1997-98 school year, a history teacher at Guntersville Middle School from 1998 to 2004, a middle school assistant principal in Guntersville from 2004 to 2008, an assessment and accountability coordinator for Guntersville City Schools and an elementary principal in Guntersville from 2008 to 2015. He was appointed to a 16-month contract as superintendent for Jackson County Schools but lost that job in an election.

Reeves then served as a principal for Jasper High School for one year before being named superintendent in Satsuma in 2018.

He received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and social science from the University of Alabama, a master’s degree in education administration from Alabama in 2001, a specialist degree in educational leadership from Alabama in 2007 and a doctorate in educational leadership from Alabama in 2010.

His colleagues described him as a skillful strategic planner, a visionary with integrity, a good communicator with strong interpersonal skills and a data-driven decision maker, Jenkins said.

HOLLY SUTHERLAND

Sutherland was an elementary math and language teacher in Auburn City Schools from 1999 to 2001, a fifth-grade teacher at Rocky Ridge Elementary School from 2001 to 2005, an assistant principal at Bluff Park Elementary School from 2006 to 2008, an assistant principal at Hoover High School from 2008 to 2014, principal at Haleyville High School from 2014 to 2017 and superintendent for Haleyville City Schools from 2017 to present.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Auburn University in 1998, a master’s degree in elementary education from Auburn in 2000, a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2003, a specialist degree in educational leadership from UAB in 2004 and a doctorate in educational leadership from Samford University in 2009.

Sutherland was described by people who know her as an advocate for excellence, an encourager, a supporter of professional development and personal growth, a team builder, a listener and someone who is open-minded, has a spirit of collaboration and keeps student learning at the forefront of decision making, Jenkins said.

She also was described as transparent, a visionary and a motivator who sets the bar of excellence high, he said.

RANDY WILKES

Wilkes served as a math teacher at Charles Henderson middle and high schools and as a football and girls basketball coach from 1989 to 1993, a physics teacher and varsity football defensive coordinator at Luverne High School in Crenshaw County Schools from 1993 to 1995, assistant principal for Crenshaw County Schools for the 1995-96 school year and principal for Crenshaw County Schools from 1996 to 2003.

He then served as Crenshaw County’s director of federal programs, special education, safe and drug-free schools and secondary curriculum and coordinator for textbooks, gifted education teacher certification and highly qualified teachers from 2003 to 2010. He was elected superintendent for Crenshaw County and served in that role from 2001 to 2014 before being named superintendent for Phenix City. He was named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year in 2019.

Wilkes earned a bachelor’s degree in education, math and history from Troy University in 1989, a master’s degree in math education from Troy in 1993 and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Auburn University at Montgomery in 1996.

He was described as a proven leader who has increased student achievement, closed achievement gaps between student groups and grown the number of students graduating with readiness for college or careers, Jenkins said.

Both of the school districts in which he has served as superintendent have been released from federal court supervision of desegregation issues, Jenkins said. Also, in 2020, Central High School in Phenix City was named an A+ School of Excellence for performance on Advanced Placement exams, and an elementary school in that district with a 99% poverty rate won a national award for closing achievement gaps between student groups, Jenkins said.