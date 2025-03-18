Get to know: Creator Collective member Daniela Marie Sollano

by

Daniela Marie Sollano is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective who will be working with 280 Living and the Hoover Sun this spring. In this interview, she discusses her dream of becoming a screenwriter and what she hopes to do after high school.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: Hi, my name is Daniela Marie Sollano. I am a junior at Spain Park High School. And, some things about me are that I love to write, I was born and raised in the Philippines and my favorite movie is "Lady Bird."

Q: Why did you apply to be part of the Creator Collective?

A: I applied to be a part of the Creator Collective to further learn about media production, and to be a part of a community that understood the sentiment.

Q: What activities are you involved with?

A: At school, I am the yearbook's editor in chief. I am also an editor and writer for the school newspaper, and I also have an online blog.

Q: What do you hope to do after high school?

A: After high school, I hope to major in computer science and public relations or journalism or something along the lines of media production.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to be a screenwriter for a movie.

Q: What is a fun fact about you?

A: A fun fact about me is that I speak three languages: English, Bisaya and Tagalog.