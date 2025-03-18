Get to know: Creator Collective member Daniela Marie Sollano

Expand Photo courtesy of Daniela Marie Sollano Daniela Marie Sollano is a junior at Spain Park High School. Sollano will be working with 280 Living and the Hoover Sun this spring as part of the Starnes Media Creator Collective.

Daniela Marie Sollano is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective who will be working with 280 Living and the Hoover Sun this spring. In this interview, she discusses her dream of becoming a screenwriter and what she hopes to do after high school.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: Hi, my name is Daniela Marie Sollano. I am a junior at Spain Park High School. And, some things about me are that I love to write, I was born and raised in the Philippines and my favorite movie is "Lady Bird."

Q: Why did you apply to be part of the Creator Collective?

A: I applied to be a part of the Creator Collective to further learn about media production, and to be a part of a community that understood the sentiment.

Q: What activities are you involved with?

A: At school, I am the yearbook's editor in chief. I am also an editor and writer for the school newspaper, and I also have an online blog.

Q: What do you hope to do after high school?

A: After high school, I hope to major in computer science and public relations or journalism or something along the lines of media production.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to be a screenwriter for a movie.

Q: What is a fun fact about you?

A: A fun fact about me is that I speak three languages: English, Bisaya and Tagalog.