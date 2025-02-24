Get to Know: Martez Tidwell, Spain Park director of choirs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Martez Tidwell Martez Tidwell is the director of choirs at Spain Park HIgh School.

Martez Tidwell, the Spain Park High School director of choirs, is in his first year in charge of the school choirs.

Q: How did you get involved in choir?

A: Choir and church choir was something that was always familiar to me. I grew up singing in the youth choir and hearing my family members sing, so it was something that I knew I wanted to pick up. I actually started my formal music education as a seventh grader in middle school band. It wasn't until my junior year in high school that I was a part of a school choir. My cousin, who was a member of the show choir, introduced me to it and recruited me to audition — the rest is history!

Q: Who inspires you as a director?

A: There are a lot of inspirations in my life. I believe one of the coolest things is having so many talented colleagues in the field that can share inspiration! We have so many amazing programs in the state, and we collectively are aiming to raise the bar from year to year.

Q: What is your favorite or most memorable performance?

A: There are so many memories of performances, but I think of recent years it would be leading a group to perform at Show Choir Nationals at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and close to that would be when Rhapsody in Blue performed in Finals at Auburn in the 2024 season.

Q: Where can people see the choir perform next?

A: Our show choir season consists of many competitions across the state and will also feature a performance in Jackson, Mississippi, and Mt. Zion, Illinois.