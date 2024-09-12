Get to know: Spain Park principal Dr. Amanda Esslinger

× Expand Dr. Amanda Esslinger is the principal of Spain Park High School.

Dr. Amanda Esslinger, principal at Spain Park High School answered a few questions for 280 Living.

Q: What inspired you to work in education?

A: I’m Dr. Amanda Esslinger and I’m the principal at Spain Park High School. When I think about what inspired me to become an educator, I honestly don’t have an answer. And that sounds probably crazy, but I have never wanted to be anything other than a teacher.

Q: What is something great about your school?

A: Gosh, to name something that is great about Spain Park is probably one of the hardest things because there are so many things that are great. And by the people I mean our amazing students, our teachers, our custodians, our CNP staff and our support staff and, of course, the administrative team that helps me every single day. But, I would have to say the greatest thing is the people . . .Really the best part about Spain Park is the people because they are what makes Spain Park special.

Q: Tell us something about you that people might not know.

A: Something about me that people might not know is that, growing up, my parents owned a bowling alley, and I bowled every Saturday until I was in high school because the league was on Saturday mornings. But, when I was in high school, I joined the track team and the meets were on Saturday mornings so I couldn’t bowl anymore. But, it actually was probably the decision that changed my life the most because through track I met my husband.