Hoover council picks 7 finalists for 2021 school board appointment

× Expand Photos courtesy of Alan Paquette, Shilpa Gaggar and Robin Schultz Paquette Gaggar Schultz From left, Alan Paquette, Shilpa Gaggar and Robin Schultz are three of seven finalists being considered by the Hoover City Council for the 2021 appointment to the Hoover Board of Education. Other finalists are Doug Cole, Lucas Dorion, Madison Prokop and Jackie Taylor.

The Hoover City Council’s Education Committee has selected seven finalists to be interviewed for a soon-to-be open seat on the Hoover Board of Education.

The finalists are Doug Cole, Lucas Dorion, Shilpa Gaggar, Alan Paquette, Madison Prokop, Robin Schultz and Jackie Taylor. They were chosen from among 15 applicants, though one of the 15 applicants already had withdrawn his name prior to finalists being chosen.

The council is scheduled to conduct interviews with each finalist on Wednesday, April 14, starting at 3:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers, said Councilman Steve McClinton, chairman of the Education Committee. Each interview is scheduled to last 20 minutes with a short break in between interviews, he said.

Each finalist this week will be given a list of questions to fill out at their option, and any answers submitted will be posted on the city’s website, McClinton said. The April 14 interviews are open to the public, but council members will be the only ones asking questions, he said.

McClinton said he already has been in touch with principals, teachers, former school board members and previous superintendents, soliciting ideas for questions for the applicants.

The Education Committee has scheduled a meeting for 4 p.m. on April 19 to discuss the finalists and vote on a recommendation to the full council. The council is expected to choose the next school board member at its 6 p.m. meeting the same night.

Whomever is chosen would begin serving on the school board on June 1, replacing Deanna Bamman, whose five-year term is coming to an end. School board members serve five-year terms on a staggered schedule, with one board member appointed each year.

Here is the schedule for the April 14 interviews:

3:30 p.m. — Doug Cole

4 p.m. — Jackie Taylor

4:30 p.m. — Shilpa Gaggar

5 p.m. — Lucas Dorion

5:30 p.m. — Madison Prokop

6 p.m. — Robin Schultz

6:30 p.m. — Alan Paquette

Interviews will be recorded and shared online after they are all completed, McClinton said.