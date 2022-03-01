Hoover council seeks applicants for 2022 school board appointment

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Board of Education meets at the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

The Hoover City Council is taking applications for its 2022 appointment to the Hoover Board of Education.

The council is looking for someone to fill the school board seat now occupied by Amy Tosney, who is nearing the end of her five-year term. However, Tosney said she plans to reapply for a second five-year term.

Councilman Steve McClinton, chairman of the City Council’s Education Committee, said Tosney would be considered along with any other applicants for the position.

Applicants must be Hoover residents and must not be employed by Hoover City Schools, on the board of a private elementary or secondary institution or on the state or national sex offender registry.

Applications can be obtained on the city of Hoover’s website here and must be completely filled out to be considered. Applications will be accepted through hand delivery or email at the Hoover city clerk’s office through 5 p.m. on March 28.

The council plans to conduct interviews in early April and make a selection on April 18, McClinton said.

Whoever is chosen will begin his or her five-year term on June 1. Hoover school board members serve five-year terms on a staggered schedule, with one new board member appointed each year.