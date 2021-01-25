Hoover school board eyes theater upgrades for Hoover, Spain Park

× 1 of 3 Expand Design concept courtesy of Latha 210121_Hoover_High_theater01 Hoover school officials are considering building a new theater at Hoover High School, shown here in red to the left of the new band room at the school in Hoover, Alabama. × 2 of 3 Expand Design concept courtesy of Latha 210121_Hoover_High_theater02 Hoover school officials are considering building a 1,276-seat theater at Hoover High School. This design concept shows a possible layout of the main level of the facility. It also would include a balcony level. × 3 of 3 Expand Design concept courtesy of Latha 210121_Hoover_High_theater03 Hoover school officials are considering building a 1,276-seat theater at Hoover High School. This design concept shows a possible layout for the balcony level of the facility. Prev Next

The Hoover Board of Education is eyeing an $11 million new theater for Hoover High School and a $1 million renovation of the theater at Spain Park High School.

Board members last week heard a presentation from Lathan Architects about the theater plans, and school board President Deanna Bamman said the board is “looking at it very seriously” but doesn’t have a specific timeline yet.

The board plans to use about $12 million the Hoover school system will receive from a $1.25 billion state bond issue for school construction. The money must be spent within three years.

Hoover school officials for years have been talking about building new performing arts facilities for Hoover and Spain Park or upgrading the existing ones, or perhaps even building a central performing arts facility for both high schools.

School board Vice President Amy Tosney said it makes better sense to keep the performance centers on the two school campuses so students can have direct access to them during the school day without having to be bused to a different location.

Spain Park leaders like the aesthetics and size of their existing theater but say they need upgrades for the lighting, sound system and other production features, Tosney said.

But Hoover High’s theater is smaller and not big enough to handle the types of productions and crowds the performing arts programs there want to have. That’s why the school board is considering a new theater for Hoover.

The conceptual idea presented to the school board last Thursday night was for a 1,276-seat theater with seating on two levels: a main floor and a balcony that sweeps down the side walls. The farthest seat would be just 60 feet from the thrust of the stage, architect Rich Lathan said.

The proposal presented Thursday night included a lobby area designed to accommodate receptions before performances and a “grand staircase” leading to the balcony.

The idea is to put the theater right next to the new band room at Hoover High, which would give it close proximity to both the band and choir rooms and keep band members from having to move equipment a long way for performances, architect and partner Shawn Calma said.

The current loading dock for the band room would have to be relocated to the rear of the building and could serve both the band room and theater in that location, said Bradley Logan, the lead interior designer for Lathan Architects.

The theater layout concept presented included a large performance area, scene shop for building and storage scenery, male and female dressing rooms (each with a shower and restroom), costume shop, laundry area, storage space for dance floors and show choir risers and office space, likely for a theater technical manager, Logan said.

However, all of this is still very conceptual, and the design could change, Lathan said.

Bamman asked if any thought has been given to what would happen with the existing theater at Hoover.

Tosney said the theater teacher, Nancy Malone, would like to retain the existing theater to use for smaller performances, such as a black box theater performance. That also would allow the theater program to share the new theater space more with other groups if it has other space to use for various things, Tosney said.

Bamman said the school board will continue to assess the theater plans to make sure the board is making the best decision for the school district moving forward. “It takes a lot of planning and thought,” she said.

