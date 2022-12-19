Hoover school board has approved the 2023-24 school calendar

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover City Schools flag flies outside the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover school board already has approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year with no significant changes from this year’s calendar.

The start and ending dates for students are roughly in the same time period, there still is a full week off for Thanksgiving, and students have two full weeks and two days off for winter break and a full week for spring break. Also, there is one elearning day in each semester, and school lets out before Memorial Day.

Here are the key dates for the 2023-24 school year: