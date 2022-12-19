Hoover school board has approved the 2023-24 school calendar

×
Photo by Jon Anderson
The Hoover City Schools flag flies outside the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama.
The Hoover school board already has approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year with no significant changes from this year’s calendar.
The start and ending dates for students are roughly in the same time period, there still is a full week off for Thanksgiving, and students have two full weeks and two days off for winter break and a full week for spring break. Also, there is one elearning day in each semester, and school lets out before Memorial Day.
Here are the key dates for the 2023-24 school year:
- Aug. 3-4 — District professional development (flexible time) and new teacher orientation
- Aug. 7 — Teacher workday/institute
- Aug. 8 — School professional development (no students)
- Aug. 9 — Teacher workday
- Aug. 10 — First day of school for students
- Sept. 4 — Labor Day holiday
- Oct. 6 — End of first nine weeks
- Oct. 9 — Elearning day
- Nov. 10 — Veterans Day holiday
- Nov. 20-24 — Thanksgiving holiday
- Dec. 15 — End of first semester
- Dec. 18-Jan. 2 — Winter holiday
- Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day holiday
- Jan. 2 — Teacher workday
- Jan. 3 — Students return to school
- Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
- Feb. 19 — School professional development (no students)
- March 15 — End of third nine weeks
- March 25-29 — Spring break
- April 12 — Elearning day
- May 23 — Last day for students
- May 24 — Teacher workday
- May 27 — Memorial Day holiday
- May 28 — TEAMS professional development
- June 19 — Juneteenth holiday
- July 4 — Independence Day holiday