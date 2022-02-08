Hoover school board rescinds mask mandate, starting Feb. 9

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220208_Hoover_school_bd1 Hoover schools Superintendent Dee Fowler speaks during a Hoover school board meeting at Bumpus Middle School in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220208_Hoover_school_bd2 Hoover school board President Amy Tosney gives her views about the school system's mask mandate prior to voting to discontinue it at Bumpus Middle School in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220208_Hoover_school_bd3 Parents and students cheer after the Hoover Board of Education voted to rescind its universal mask mandate during a meeting at Bumpus Middle School in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Prev Next

The Hoover school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to rescind its mask mandate for all students and gave the superintendent authority to reinstitute it selectively or take other targeted action if hot spots of COVID-19 come back in schools.

The exception is that masks still will be required on Hoover school buses, in accordance with federal mandates regarding public transportation, and for students returning to school between five and 10 days of having tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Dee Fowler said.

The school board, due to a surge in COVID-19 early in the year, since Jan. 13 has required all students, employees and visitors in Hoover public schools to wear face coverings while inside school buildings and buses, except for after-school athletic events.

The policy passed by the school board in September stated that face coverings would be required inside buildings for at least two weeks as long as more than 1% of students tested positive for COVID-19.

But Fowler said Tuesday night the number of students testing positive has dropped dramatically, and school board members said students and the community at large are getting weary of the mask mandate.

The number of students testing positive for COVID-19 in Hoover schools in recent weeks has fallen from 585 to 450 to 188 to 73, Fowler said.

“There is a general fatigue in our schools with our school administrators trying to administer our masking policy,” he said.

School board member Alan Paquette said he has been a staunch opponent of a mask mandate all along, and “as time has gone on, we’ve seen that even the strongest arguments for [masks] have fallen apart.

“There is so little benefit known for these kids wearing these masks, but the risks and the harm that can be done far outweigh that,” Paquette said. “On top of that, I feel that we were taking the place of the parents in making medical decisions for their children.”

Even when the school board voted to establish a metric for determining when masks would be required, health officials were only recommending masks, not requiring them, Paquette said. The school board went a step further, and “taking a step back puts us back in line where they’ve been,” he said.

Paquette said he’s been very concerned especially about the impact on the younger students because he believes wearing the masks is worse for them.

“It is time that we go in a different direction here,” he said. “I would love them to have a sense of normalcy as much as possible. If a parent wants to put a mask on their children, I think they should have the right to do that, and we should respect that, but I’d love to see these kids be able to go to dances, be able to go on field trips, have parents in the classrooms helping the teachers … I think we owe it to the kids.”

School board Vice President Amy Mudano, a research associate and epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, was a proponent of masking last year and said she doesn’t want to rehash old arguments that have been had before.

However, she said she felt the school board had lived up to the spirit of what it was trying to do with the mask mandate in coming up with metrics to guide decisions. And now, with positive COVID-19 tests significantly dropping, “I don’t’ think we need to be held hostage to the 1%,” Mudano said.

School board President Amy Tosney, who voted against the mask mandate last year, said she didn’t think it should have been the job of every school board in America to make public health decisions, but school board members have to be leaders and be willing to change policies when it’s time to make change.

“I’ve never understood [the thinking of] let’s put our children in masks and take them off at three o’clock every day and everybody do what they want to,” Tosney said. “It’s not logical to me. It doesn’t make sense.”

Fowler said while universal masking will not be required, there still will be some circumstances where masks will be required. The school system still will maintain its policy that students who have tested positive for COVID-19 can return to school after five days as long as they have been symptom-free for 24 hours and wear a well-fitting mask to school through day 10.

Also, the action taken by the school board gave Fowler authority to take targeted action to combat COVID-19 if hot spots arise in particular classes or schools. That could mean sending a second grade class home for a few days or requiring masks for a specific group, Fowler said.

Some members of the audience at Tuesday night’s school board meeting cheered and clapped after the board voted to rescind the mask mandate.

Two parents publicly thanked the board for doing so.

Timothy Casebolt said he knows all the school board members are making decisions based on what they think is right and that everyone wants children to thrive and be successful.

However, he and fellow parent Clint Bircheat urged the board to have a plan going forward and to not make decisions based on arbitrary metrics and outdated science.

Casebolt said he works in areas where he has to wear a well-fitted mask and believes the only type of mask that is really going to protect people from COVID-19 is one that covers the entire face and body, with tape covering gaps.

“Don’t put our children in any sort of face coverings ever again,” he said. “It has caused a tremendous amount of psychological damage to our children.”

He would rather have children learn at home rather than have to wear masks to school, he said.

No one spoke publicly at the meeting in favor of continuing the mask mandate.