Hoover school board sets public hearings for fiscal 2023 budget

Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover City Schools flag flies outside the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama.

Hoover school officials plan to present a proposed budget for fiscal 2023 in two public hearings in September.

The first hearing will be Sept. 8 at noon, and the second will be Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m., just prior to the Hoover school board’s regular September meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The budgets are due to the Alabama Department of Education by Sept. 15, so Hoover City Schools Chief Financial Officer Michele McCay is asking the school board to approve a budget on Sept. 13.

The budget approved for fiscal 2022 included expenditures of $229 million and revenues of $221 million. With about $800,000 in additional net funding sources, that would have meant the school system would be pulling about $7 million out of its reserves for fiscal 2022.

Actual expenditures for fiscal 2022 were at $153 million as of June 30, and actual revenues were $181 million, with three months left in the fiscal year. As of June 30, the school system had about $148 million in its overall fund balance, which is enough to cover 10.8 months of expenses.

McCay said she likes for the system to keep at least 5 months’ worth of expenses in its fund balance to keep bondholders happy. School officials watch those numbers carefully as they plan and approve capital projects.

The school board in June approved a plan to spend $75 million on capital projects over the next six years, including $12 million for theater upgrades at Hoover and Spain Park high schools and $4.5 million for a 10-classroom addition at Bluff Park Elementary in fiscal 2023 and $25 million for a new elementary school predicted to open in the fall of 2029.

However, the new theater for Hoover High School alone ending up costing $15.4 million, so school officials will continue to evaluate their ability to afford future capital projects and maintain a healthy fund balance.