Hoover school board to hold special meeting on superintendent search

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201210_Hoover_school_bd5 Hoover school board members Amy Tosney, at left, and Amy Mudano listen to discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic during a school board meeting at the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

The Hoover school board has called a special meeting for Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., and the only item on the agenda is an action item for "Hoover City Schools Superintendent."

School board President Deanna Bamman on Tuesday night declined to say what action might be taken.

The school board in February interviewed five finalists for the Hoover school superintendent job, but board members said on April 5 that the five finalists, while "awesome candidates," were not the right person at this point in time for Hoover.

One of the five finalists, Phenix City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes, withdrew his name from consideration on March 26. The other four finalists were retired Pell City Schools Superintendent Michael Barber, Bessemer City Schools Superintendent Autumm Jeter, Satsuma City Schools Superintendent Bart Reeves and Haleyville City Schools Superintendent Holly Sutherland.

It was unclear Tuesday night whether the board plans to consider appointing someone to become superintendent Wednesday or whether the board might take some other kind of action as a step toward finding a superintendent.

Wednesday's meeting is at the Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way. Due to social distancing guidelines, seating will be limited, but the meeting will be livestreamed on the Hoover City Schools YouTube channel. The Hoover Sun will be there and will report on what happens.