Hoover schools to close early Wednesday with severe weather threat

Hoover City Schools will close early Wednesday, March 17, due to the threat of severe weather, school officials said.

The early dismissal will impact all 16 of the schools in the district, plus the Riverchase Career Connection Center. Hoover elementary schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m., while Brock’s Gap Intermediate School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., middle schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. and high schools will dismiss at noon.

Lunch will be served at all Hoover schools, but curbside meal pickups have been canceled for Wednesday. All afternoon and evening after-school activities have been canceled Wednesday. School officials said they would provide updates about any changes for Thursday’s schedule.

The National Weather Service said that strong thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, including the possibility of strong tornadoes, hail the size of tennis balls and damaging winds up to 80 mph.