Spain Park students recognized by YouthServe

Students from Spain Park High School were named finalists for the Youth In Service Awards by YouthServe.

Spain Park High School students Ocean Chen, Sofia Contreras, and Rahul Karthik earned the Community Impact Award and the Community Vote Award for their Green Earth Society project.

The Green Earth Society is a student-led initiative focused on making Alabama a cleaner state. The club combines environmental science and service by organizing efforts to clean up the local environment, remove invasive plants, and conduct water testing. In just two years, the group has cleaned up one ton of trash across five cities and removed more than 500 pounds of invasive species from Hoover. Their work, in partnership with the Cahaba River Society and Cahaba Riverkeepers, is making a real difference in protecting local biodiversity and improving the health of the Cahaba River ecosystem.

Since 2022, YouthServe’s Youth In Service Awards have highlighted and celebrated the civic and service contributions of youth across the Birmingham area who are building community, connecting with others, and leading positive change.